Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jun 3rd, 2024

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 614,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,084,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 2.8 %

RBGLY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.2701 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

