Ratio Wealth Group Sells 838 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ratio Wealth Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Ratio Wealth Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

OEF traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.55. 194,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,714. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $254.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

