Ratio Wealth Group Sells 1,547 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ratio Wealth Group cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.4% of Ratio Wealth Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $453.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,719,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,887,543. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $460.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.05.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

