Ratio Wealth Group Has $21.41 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ratio Wealth Group lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Ratio Wealth Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $75.45. 8,152,557 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.