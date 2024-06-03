Ratio Wealth Group Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ratio Wealth Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the period. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,694,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,987,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.83. 45,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

