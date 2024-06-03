Ratio Wealth Group Acquires Shares of 44,224 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ratio Wealth Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,710,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Ratio Wealth Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ratio Wealth Group owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VOT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.19. 24,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.