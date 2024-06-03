Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,300 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RNGR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,445. The company has a market capitalization of $241.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ranger Energy Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,969,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,246,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,969,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,246,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,466,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,500. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 409.6% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 432,570 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 419,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 17.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 300,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

