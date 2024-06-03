Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 7,039 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 363,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $43,994,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 120,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $3.18 on Monday, hitting $138.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,530. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.