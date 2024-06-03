Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,559,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 178.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

