Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 53,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.08. 12,222,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,292,458. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

