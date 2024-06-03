Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 6,789 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $4.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.64. 1,107,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

