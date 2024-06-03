Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 29,431 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,765,000 after acquiring an additional 674,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,334,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,360,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,404. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

