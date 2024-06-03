Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.65. 2,043,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.