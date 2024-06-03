Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 102,948 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,948 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $34,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000.

WOLF stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

