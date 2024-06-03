Radio Caca Tops 1-Day Volume of $41.11 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $102.38 million and approximately $41.11 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,928,721,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

