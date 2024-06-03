Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- DocuSign: Can AI Move the Needle in Fiscal 2025?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Stocks with Fast Upside Potential Due to High Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.