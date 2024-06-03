Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.

