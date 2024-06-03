Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QUAD. TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Quad/Graphics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $245.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.30 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

