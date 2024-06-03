Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QRVO

Qorvo Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -134.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,958. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Qorvo by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after buying an additional 529,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Qorvo by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 537,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after buying an additional 391,570 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,989,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,964,000 after buying an additional 316,328 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.