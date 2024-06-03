Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $75.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Pure Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.15.

Pure Storage Stock Down 4.7 %

PSTG stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pure Storage by 284.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $2,889,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 272,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

