Pura Vida Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its position in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,191 shares during the period. OncoCyte accounts for approximately 0.4% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 7.11% of OncoCyte worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OncoCyte Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ OCX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 58,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,238. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. OncoCyte Co. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Insider Activity at OncoCyte

In other news, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OncoCyte news, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,457,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

