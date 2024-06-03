Pura Vida Investments LLC Trims Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,990 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Apyx Medical worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APYX. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 145,309 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 608,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 187,350 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 518,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 55,592 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Trading Up 0.6 %

Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 33,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,677. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.87. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 45.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

