Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 366 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $8,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,105,175. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.5 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.79. 522,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

