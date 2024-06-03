Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Adeia by 635.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adeia by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Adeia by 2,732.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Adeia in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Adeia in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adeia Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADEA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. 263,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,436. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 58.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

