Prudent Man Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,193 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,744. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.43. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

