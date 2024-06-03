Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 101.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sempra by 101.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after buying an additional 12,184,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $958,253,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,344,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,539,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 966,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,787. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,729 shares of company stock worth $5,072,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

