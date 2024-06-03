Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,530 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 111,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $5,575,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.15. 247,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,610. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.02 and its 200-day moving average is $173.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 1.43. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

