Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 48.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,164. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.32.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.