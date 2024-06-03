ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $117.36

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.36, but opened at $123.68. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $123.19, with a volume of 100,515 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

