ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $16.21

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $18.27. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 3,263,777 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

