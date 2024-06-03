ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 2.5% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,515 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

