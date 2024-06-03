Prom (PROM) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.03 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Prom has a market cap of $198.00 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $10.85 or 0.00015746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00011944 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,881.48 or 0.99972386 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012131 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00109858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.83146493 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $4,034,560.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

