Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.76.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average is $122.53. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,682 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 78,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

