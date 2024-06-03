Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $164.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

