Prevatt Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 700,000 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331,000. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 8.6% of Prevatt Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prevatt Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,093,652 shares of company stock worth $2,893,105,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

