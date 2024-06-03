Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 17,899 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HQH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 125,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,467. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $17.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.