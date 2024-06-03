Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DT Midstream by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after acquiring an additional 266,433 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DT Midstream by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in DT Midstream by 11,073.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,485 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE DTM traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 417,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,200. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

