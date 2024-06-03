Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $103.94. 237,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

