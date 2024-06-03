Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.4% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,776,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.16. 1,144,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

