Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 176.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,153 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,574,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 91,379 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,828,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,626,000 after buying an additional 53,195 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after buying an additional 156,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1,157.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 392,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.2 %

NMFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.58. 333,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.11. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 115.32%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.