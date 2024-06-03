Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 953,372 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.02. 150,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $491.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 22.84%. Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTBK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Report on HTBK

Heritage Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.