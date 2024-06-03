Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 168,858 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 182.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168,858 shares during the period. AGNC Investment accounts for 1.2% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 146,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,655,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

AGNC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. 8,329,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,524,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

