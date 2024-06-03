Presima Securities ULC Sells 3,080 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Presima Securities ULC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 0.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 175,347 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.53. 118,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

