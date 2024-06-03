Presima Securities ULC Purchases 200 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Presima Securities ULC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 770,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,562,000 after buying an additional 120,382 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 344.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 600,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,077,000 after purchasing an additional 465,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 45,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 71,112.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.07.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

