Presima Securities ULC Decreases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Presima Securities ULC lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,832 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 359,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $5.50. 3,736,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,714,141. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

