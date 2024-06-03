Presima Securities ULC Cuts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Presima Securities ULC reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises approximately 0.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.85. 49,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $50.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

