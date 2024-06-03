Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 1,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MetLife by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 716,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in MetLife by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in MetLife by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,186,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,495,000 after acquiring an additional 241,261 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.42. 3,178,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

