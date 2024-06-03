Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,618 First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,478,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 226,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 43,691 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 504,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 45,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,967.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,085,127 shares of company stock worth $170,038,222 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

