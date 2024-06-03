Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Udemy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,980 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $3,983,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,057,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Udemy Price Performance

UDMY stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 936,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.03.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,086 shares of company stock valued at $938,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

