Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $524,000 in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 818.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 248,140 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 101,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,709 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,424,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 300,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Joseph Wright sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $1,892,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $82.18. 209,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,917. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. CL King began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

