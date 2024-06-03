Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $350,000 in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Lovesac by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOVE traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $28.22. 288,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $437.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.78. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

